An eagle attacks a child on a farm in Norway

A bald eagle attacked a child in Norway. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday in Trondelag, central Norway, an eagle attacked a girl playing on the family farm. The child's father said the bird came out of nowhere and grabbed his youngest daughter.

The mother, who was nearby, immediately intervened to wrestle the eagle away from the child, and with the help of a neighbor, she managed to wrestle the bird away. The eagle continued to attack, but was finally stopped when the neighbor hit the bird with a stick. Soon after, a hunting warden arrived and shot the predator.

The girl received scratches on her head and cuts on her face that required medical attention, but her overall condition is stable.

