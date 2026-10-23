Atmospheric front has brought rain, but it will be warm - weather for October 23

An atmospheric front will bring rain to most regions of Ukraine on October 23. However, the weather will remain warm for this time of year. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported this, UNN writes.

On October 23, weather processes in Ukraine will be influenced by an atmospheric front that arrived from Western Europe. Despite the fact that an area of high pressure will generally persist (although its values will experience some fluctuations in the frontal zone), the front will cause rain at night on the Right Bank and during the day in most regions, except the west and east. The wind will blow from the southeast, shifting to westerly only in the west behind the front. The weather will remain warm for this time of year - forecasters reported.

According to the forecast, today will be cloudy with sunny intervals.

At night, rain on the Right Bank; during the day, rain across Ukraine, except in the west and east.

Southeasterly wind, westerly in the west of the country, 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 8–13°C at night, and 4–9°C above zero in the western and eastern regions; 12–17°C during the day, reaching 20°C in the south.

When rain will come and when warm and dry weather is expected — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast