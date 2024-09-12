An all-terrain vehicle was handed over to bomb squad in Kyiv region

In Brovary, Kyiv region, as part of one of the local programs, the specialists of the explosive laboratory of the Kyiv Scientific Research Forensic Center were given an all-terrain vehicle. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, on his Telegram channel , UNN reports.

According to the mayor, the vehicle is fully equipped to meet the needs of this unit upon their prior order.

"Experimental explosions are carried out in the course of examinations. The training grounds where these activities are carried out are located outside of settlements, sometimes we have to move off-road, where a regular car simply cannot pass.

That is why, in accordance with the appeal, a special order for an all-terrain vehicle was fulfilled, taking into account all the needs of forensic specialists," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

