Actual
An all-terrain vehicle was handed over to bomb squad in Kyiv region

An all-terrain vehicle was handed over to bomb squad in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10805 views

An all-terrain vehicle was handed over to the Kyiv Scientific and Research Institute of Explosives Technology in Brovary. The vehicle is specially equipped for conducting experimental explosions at remote testing sites.

In Brovary, Kyiv region, as part of one of the local programs, the specialists of the explosive laboratory of the Kyiv Scientific Research Forensic Center were given an all-terrain vehicle. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, on his Telegram channel , UNN reports.

According to the mayor, the vehicle is fully equipped to meet the needs of this unit upon their prior order. 

"Experimental explosions are carried out in the course of examinations. The training grounds where these activities are carried out are located outside of settlements, sometimes we have to move off-road, where a regular car simply cannot pass.

That is why, in accordance with the appeal, a special order for an all-terrain vehicle was fulfilled, taking into account all the needs of forensic specialists," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

Control over Utilities, Dialogue with Business: Mayor of Brovary on Community Problems and Difficult Solutions (video)09.09.24, 15:04 • 136194 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region

