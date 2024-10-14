An accident with victims occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway in Lviv region: traffic is reversed
Kyiv • UNN
An accident with victims occurred on the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Zubra. Traffic on the section is organized in a reverse manner, and the relevant services are working on the spot.
An accident with injuries occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Zubra in Lviv region, and traffic on the section is being reversed, the Lviv regional patrol police reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"An accident with victims occurred on the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Zubra. The traffic is reversed. All necessary services are working at the scene," the patrol police said.
Drivers were urged to take this information into account when planning their routes.
Large-scale accident near Lviv: citizens from Switzerland are among the injured11.10.24, 11:33 • 13497 views