An accident occurs on Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv: traffic is hampered

An accident occurred at the intersection of Vasylkivska and Sumska streets in Kyiv, causing traffic to be hampered in the direction of Vasylkivska Square, the Kyiv patrol police reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to an accident at the intersection of Vasylkivska and Sumska streets, traffic is hampered in the direction of Vasylkivska Square," the patrol police reported on social media.

Drivers were urged to take this information into account when planning their travel route.

