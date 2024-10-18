An accident involving a minibus occurs in Sumy: eight people are injured
An accident involving a minibus and three other cars occurred in Sumy. As a result of the accident, 8 people were injured and hospitalized, and the police are investigating the circumstances.
On October 17, an accident involving four cars, including a minibus, occurred in Sumy, injuring eight people. This was reported by the police of the Sumy region, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the accident occurred around 17:00 on Brytanska Street.
Law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the 33-year-old driver of a Peugeot collided with a Ruta minibus driven by a 52-year-old driver who was carrying passengers. The collision damaged two other parked cars,
Eight people were injured in the accident. They were hospitalized.
The issue of opening a criminal proceeding under Part 1 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles” is currently being decided. All the circumstances of the incident are being established.
