An absolute record: 38 men tried to enter Hungary illegally

Two minibuses were stopped by Ukrainian border guards near the border. The drivers were illegally transporting 38 men - a record number of border violators detained during a full-scale invasion. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the group consists of men from 11 regions of Ukraine. The organizers of the smuggling planned to receive from their clients from $4500 to $8500.

The border guards informed the police about the detection of signs of a criminal offense in the actions of the carriers. Administrative reports were drawn up against the detainees.

The investigation is ongoing to establish the details of the organization of the illegal scheme.

Law enforcement officer to be tried in Bukovyna for organizing scheme to smuggle fugitives to EU