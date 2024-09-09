An-2 plane crashes in Moscow region, killing pilots - rosmedia

a russian an-2 airplane crashed during a test flight in the moscow region of russia. Preliminarily, all crew members were killed, Russian media write, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the plane was conducting a test flight and crashed near the airfield near the village of Vatulino in the Ruzhsky urban district. Preliminary, two pilots were killed.

Emergency services are working at the accident site.

