An-2 plane crashes in Moscow region, killing pilots - rosmedia
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian An-2 airplane crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region of Russia. According to preliminary reports, two pilots on board were killed. Emergency services are working at the crash site.
Details
Reportedly, the plane was conducting a test flight and crashed near the airfield near the village of Vatulino in the Ruzhsky urban district. Preliminary, two pilots were killed.
Emergency services are working at the accident site.
