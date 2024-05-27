In Balakliya in Kharkiv region sounds of explosions are heard due to the fire and detonation of ammunition left by the occupiers in 2022 - CMA

A fire broke out in Balakliya, Kharkiv region, sounds of explosions are heard due to the fire and detonation of ammunition left by the occupiers in 2022, the Balakliya City Military Administration reported in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Dear residents of the city of Balakliya! The loud sounds of explosions you hear are caused by a fire in the forest and the detonation of ammunition left by the occupiers in 2022," the Balakliya CMA reported.

As stated, "all services are already in place and working to resolve this situation.

For reference

The city of Balakliia was under temporary occupation from March to September 2022.