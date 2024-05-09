Almost UAH 6 million worth of military food misappropriated: investigation of criminal group's activities completed

The pre-trial investigation against an organized group of military personnel from one of the units in Kyiv region and representatives of a food supplier has been completed. According to the SBI, the indictment has been sent to court, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Bureau, during the investigation based on SBU materials, the SBI found that the group members concealed and did not issue some of the food supplied to the military unit in June-November 2023.

The food "saved" in this way was re-accounted for in the military unit's accounting records on the basis of forged documents. The money received for the food that was not actually delivered was distributed among the group members. In this way, the state suffered losses of UAH 5.4 million, and almost 1,000 servicemen did not regularly receive quality food during martial law.

After the SBI uncovered the criminal scheme, conducted searches and detained the suspects, the state and conditions of food in the military unit were re-checked. The military personnel of the unit noted a significant improvement in the quality of food: they began to receive a full ration of food in accordance with established standards and norms.

To ensure compensation for the damage caused to the state, the property and funds of the defendants were seized with a ban on alienation.

Add

The members of the organized group are suspected of seizing other people's property, drawing up forged documents, misappropriation of military property by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, under martial law and in especially large amounts (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 358, Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the Bureau added.

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.