Almost UAH 3 million earned on tax evaders: criminal group exposed in Bukovyna

In Chernivtsi region, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to illegally cross the border. Three local residents provided fictitious medical certificates to men wishing to travel abroad. At least 10 men of military age used such services. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, three men aged 33, 40 and 41 were involved in organizing the scheme to deport conscripts.

They offered conscripts forged medical certificates stating that their close relatives had illnesses and needed continuous outside care. They charged 6,500-7,000 euros for their “services.

The investigation established that the criminals helped at least 10 men to leave the country using this scheme.

Based on the evidence collected, three members of the criminal group were served suspicion notices under Part 3 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed as part of an organized criminal group).

In addition, during the searches, law enforcement officers seized almost half a million hryvnias in various currencies, medical certificates and conclusions of commissions, draft records and other documents.

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to nine years with confiscation of property.

