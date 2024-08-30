ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120796 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123861 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202281 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155636 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153958 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143406 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200267 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112471 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188777 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105121 views

Almost UAH 3 million earned on tax evaders: criminal group exposed in Bukovyna

Almost UAH 3 million earned on tax evaders: criminal group exposed in Bukovyna

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14913 views

Three local residents of the Chernivtsi region organized a scheme to illegally cross the border for people liable for military service. They took 6500-7000 euros for fake medical certificates, helping at least 10 men to leave.

In Chernivtsi region, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to illegally cross the border. Three local residents provided fictitious medical certificates to men wishing to travel abroad. At least 10 men of military age used such services. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, three men aged 33, 40 and 41 were involved in organizing the scheme to deport conscripts.

They offered conscripts forged medical certificates stating that their close relatives had illnesses and needed continuous outside care. They charged 6,500-7,000 euros for their “services.

The investigation established that the criminals helped at least 10 men to leave the country using this scheme.

Based on the evidence collected, three members of the criminal group were served suspicion notices under Part 3 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed as part of an organized criminal group).

In addition, during the searches, law enforcement officers seized almost half a million hryvnias in various currencies, medical certificates and conclusions of commissions, draft records and other documents.

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to nine years with confiscation of property.

Passports were issued to Ukrainians abroad: a large-scale scheme for evaders exposed in Odesa region23.08.24, 15:23 • 23983 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

