Almost 60 pickup trucks received by military from benefactors in Odesa region

In Odesa region, philanthropists handed over two more off-road vehicles to the Ukrainian military, UNN reports.

In total, they have already delivered 58 such pickup trucks.

"Pickup trucks are faithful "partners" of our guys on the front line. The off-roaders are capable of any combat mission. They are able to overcome the frontline off-road conditions. Two of these "iron horses" were handed over to our 639th battalion today," said Oleksandr Kharlov, deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Just the other day, the head of the Odesa Regional Medical Association, Oleh Kiper, together with philanthropists , donated unique burn beds worth more than UAH 10 million to the regional hospital. Their uniqueness lies in the fact that from now on, patients with even the most severe burns can be treated in Odesa Oblast.