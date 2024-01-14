ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Almost 60 pickup trucks received by military from benefactors in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

The philanthropists handed over two more off-road vehicles to the Ukrainian military, for a total of 58 units to perform combat missions in difficult terrain.

 In Odesa region, philanthropists handed over two more off-road vehicles to the Ukrainian military, UNN reports.

In total, they have already delivered 58 such pickup trucks.

"Pickup trucks are faithful "partners" of our guys on the front line. The off-roaders are capable of any combat mission. They are able to overcome the frontline off-road conditions. Two of these "iron horses" were handed over to our 639th battalion today," said Oleksandr Kharlov, deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Just the other day, the head of the Odesa Regional Medical Association, Oleh Kiper, together with philanthropists , donated unique burn beds worth more than UAH 10 million to the regional hospital. Their uniqueness lies in the fact that from now on, patients with even the most severe burns can be treated in Odesa Oblast. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

