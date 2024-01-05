Almost 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide have been released into the air as a result of Russia's recent massive strikes on Ukraine - Ministry of Environment

Russia's recent large-scale attacks on Ukraine have released nearly 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the air. In Kyiv, more than 1,500 tons of pollutants were released into the air as a result of fires that occurred after two enemy attacks. However, there are no critical exceedances of pollutants in the air in the capital. This was announced by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strelets during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Only during the last shelling on December 29 and January 2, the State Environmental Inspectorate estimated that 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide, along with other pollutants, were released into the air (in Kyiv - ed.) - said Strelets.

However, the Minister noted that the dispersion of these pollutants depends on weather conditions. And since the air temperature is constantly changing, there is a temperature inversion, which means that some pollutants dissipate.

According to him, there are currently no critical exceedances of pollutants in the air in the capital.

Strelets also said that the latest massive strikes on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, Lviv, and Kherson have released almost 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the air. The damage to the air in amounted to almost UAH 14 million.

"After the latest missile attacks, almost 16 thousand cubic meters of destruction waste were generated in Kharkiv region alone. The estimated amount of damage is almost UAH 1.5 billion. Almost 4000 square meters of land in Zaporizhzhia region have been contaminated. The damage to the environment as a result is almost UAH 3 million. Inspectors of the State Ecological Inspectorate record all these cases and pass the materials to the relevant authorities," Ruslan Strelets said about the environmental consequences of Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.