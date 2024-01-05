Almost 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide have been released into the air as a result of Russia's recent massive strikes on Ukraine - Ministry of Environment

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105793 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134207 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133592 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174003 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170777 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279285 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178114 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167096 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148771 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101286 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100879 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102811 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60885 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 31312 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 34067 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279285 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247368 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232548 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257945 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25136 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134207 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105270 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105309 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121504 views
Almost 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide have been released into the air as a result of Russia's recent massive strikes on Ukraine - Ministry of Environment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25943 views

Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine resulted in the emission of almost 5,000 tons of CO2; in Kyiv, 1,500 tons, with no critical air pollution.

Russia's recent large-scale attacks on Ukraine have released nearly 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the air. In Kyiv, more than 1,500 tons of pollutants were released into the air as a result of fires that occurred after two enemy attacks. However, there are no critical exceedances of pollutants in the air in the capital. This was announced by the Minister  of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine  Ruslan Strelets during a telethon, UNN reports. 

Details 

Only during the last shelling on December 29 and January 2, the State Environmental Inspectorate estimated that 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide, along with other pollutants, were released into the air (in Kyiv - ed.)

- said Strelets.

However, the Minister noted that the dispersion of these pollutants depends on weather conditions. And since the air temperature is constantly changing, there is a temperature inversion, which means that some pollutants dissipate. 

According to him, there are currently no critical exceedances of pollutants in the air in the capital. 

Strelets also said that the latest massive strikes on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, Lviv, and Kherson have released almost 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the air. The damage to the air in  amounted to almost UAH 14 million.

"After the latest missile attacks, almost 16 thousand cubic meters of destruction waste were generated in Kharkiv region alone. The estimated amount of damage is almost UAH 1.5 billion. Almost 4000 square meters of land in Zaporizhzhia region have been contaminated. The damage to the environment as a result is almost UAH 3 million. Inspectors of the State Ecological Inspectorate record all these cases and pass the materials to the relevant authorities," Ruslan Strelets said about the environmental consequences of Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarHealth

