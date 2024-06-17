$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9746 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Almost 20 thousand more doses of diphtheria and tetanus vaccine delivered to Ukraine - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12861 views

Ukraine has received another 18,300 doses of diphtheria and tetanus vaccine with a reduced antigen content, bringing the total amount of vaccine for free vaccinations according to the national calendar to 1,057,800 doses.

Almost 20 thousand more doses of diphtheria and tetanus vaccine delivered to Ukraine - Ministry of Health

Ukraine has received another 18,300 doses of diphtheria and tetanus vaccine (DPT-M) with a reduced antigen content. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

Currently, the vaccine has been delivered to the warehouse of the Ministry of Healthcare of Ukraine (hereinafter referred to as the "MoH") and will be distributed to the regions of the country according to the needs.

It is important to check your and your children's vaccination status, and if you move or miss a vaccination, contact the nearest outpatient clinic and adjust the vaccination schedule. Adults need to be revaccinated against diphtheria every 10 years, starting at the age of 16

- said Deputy Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin.

It is noted that the new vaccine is intended for free vaccinations according to the schedule of preventive vaccinations against diphtheria and tetanus (DPT-M), the drug contains purified tetanus and diphtheria anatoxins.

Ukraine now has 50 thousand doses of rabies vaccine provided by international partners14.05.24, 15:25 • 16101 view

Vaccination for the prevention of diphtheria and tetanus with the ADP-M vaccine (with a reduced content of diphtheria and tetanus antigens) is administered at the age of 16 and during adult revaccination.

Addendum

The Ministry of Health said that the vaccine was purchased by the state enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine. The first batch of the vaccine - 1,039,500 doses - was delivered to Ukraine in February 2024. Now the second batch of 18,300 doses has arrived.

The agency adds that all vaccines on the National Vaccination Schedule in Ukraine are free of charge for children and adults.

Recall

In April , 108 thousand doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine were delivered to Ukraine for free vaccinations for children.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
