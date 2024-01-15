All blood types are needed in seven cities: the Ministry of Health calls on Ukrainians to become donors
The Ministry of Health of Ukraine calls on citizens to donate blood due to the high need.
In seven cities of Ukraine, there is a high demand for all types of donated blood, UNN reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Health.
Throughout Ukraine and in Kyiv, the need for blood donations remains high. The need is dynamic and changes daily depending on the circumstances
Where is blood needed this week?
Vinnytsia: all blood groups
Kyiv: all blood groups
Odesa:
- Regional transfusion station: all blood groups
- Regional children's hospital: 1+/-, 2+/-, 4+
Dnipro: all blood groups
Kherson: 2-, 3-, 4+/-
Zaporizhzhia: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-
Mykolaiv: all blood groups
Kropyvnytskyi: all blood groups
Kharkiv: all blood groups
Lviv: 1-, 2-, 3+/-, 4+/-
Zhytomyr: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-
Chernihiv: 4+
You can register to be a blood donor in your personal account.
Answers to questions about blood donation can be found at link.
