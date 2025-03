All blood types are needed in seven cities: the Ministry of Health calls on Ukrainians to become donors

In seven cities of Ukraine, there is a high demand for all types of donated blood, UNN reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Health.

Throughout Ukraine and in Kyiv, the need for blood donations remains high. The need is dynamic and changes daily depending on the circumstances - the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Where is blood needed this week?

Vinnytsia: all blood groups

Kyiv: all blood groups

Odesa:

- Regional transfusion station: all blood groups

- Regional children's hospital: 1+/-, 2+/-, 4+

Dnipro: all blood groups

Kherson: 2-, 3-, 4+/-

Zaporizhzhia: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-

Mykolaiv: all blood groups

Kropyvnytskyi: all blood groups

Kharkiv: all blood groups

Lviv: 1-, 2-, 3+/-, 4+/-

Zhytomyr: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-

Chernihiv: 4+

You can register to be a blood donor in your personal account.

Answers to questions about blood donation can be found at link.

