Oleksii Reznikov became an distinguished fellow of GLOBSEC

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has become an distinguished fellow of the GLOBSEC organization. He said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

"I am lucky not to lead a political life. I have no political ambitions. I am finally a private citizen again. Today I am still doing creative things, and I am honored to join the GLOBSEC organization. I have received an offer to become their Distinguished Fellow, which is the name of the position," Reznikov said.

He also noted that his task is to restore the batteries.

"...I am in private life today, but I still continue to do everything as a private citizen to ensure the victory of our country. Because it doesn't matter if you are in uniform, in a suit or in jeans, with or without a tie, our task is to win!

That's why I support everything that is happening in the government today, especially the president.

The topic of negotiations is especially interesting to me, as I have been doing it for a long time and for many years, and now I am preparing a course of seminars on negotiations for students. There are several offers from higher education institutions. Therefore, for example, the same Peace Formula is a serious, very important product that needs to be worked on so that it can be implemented", - Reznikov summarized.

Help

GLOBSEC is a non-partisan, non-governmental organization based in Bratislava, Slovakia. It is also known as a global think tank with offices in Bratislava, Brussels, Kyiv, Vienna, and Washington, DC.

It is dedicated to promoting security, prosperity and sustainable development in Europe and around the world. Its mission is to influence the future by generating new ideas and solutions for a better and safer world.

One of its main events is the annual Bratislava Global Security Forum GLOBSEC, which has been in existence since 2005.

Since its inception, the forum has been held annually in Bratislava and has become one of the top five security conferences. The main topics are global security, transatlantic cooperation and international relations. Over the course of its history, GLOBSEC has hosted such prominent figures as Pope Francis, David Cameron, Madeleine Albright, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Ursula von der Leyen, Michael Chertoff, John McCain, Zbigniew Brzezinski and many others.