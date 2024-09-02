Oleksii Reznikov became an distinguished fellow of GLOBSEC

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120782 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123836 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202237 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155614 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153946 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143398 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200246 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112470 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188759 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105121 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 81854 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 53828 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 64215 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 93628 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 72307 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200246 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188759 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215432 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203417 views
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 23620 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150779 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149981 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154013 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144910 views
Oleksii Reznikov became an distinguished fellow of GLOBSEC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14885 views

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov joined GLOBSEC as an honorary member. He continues to support Ukraine as a private citizen, focusing on the country's victory.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has become an distinguished fellow of the GLOBSEC organization. He said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

"I am lucky not to lead a political life. I have no political ambitions. I am finally a private citizen again. Today I am still doing creative things, and I am honored to join the GLOBSEC organization. I have received an offer to become their Distinguished Fellow, which is the name of the position," Reznikov said.

He also noted that his task is to restore the batteries.

"...I am in private life today, but I still continue to do everything as a private citizen to ensure the victory of our country. Because it doesn't matter if you are in uniform, in a suit or in jeans, with or without a tie, our task is to win!

That's why I support everything that is happening in the government today, especially the president.

The topic of negotiations is especially interesting to me, as I have been doing it for a long time and for many years, and now I am preparing a course of seminars on negotiations for students. There are several offers from higher education institutions. Therefore, for example, the same Peace Formula is a serious, very important product that needs to be worked on so that it can be implemented", - Reznikov summarized.

Help

GLOBSEC is a non-partisan, non-governmental organization based in Bratislava, Slovakia. It is also known as a global think tank with offices in Bratislava, Brussels, Kyiv, Vienna, and Washington, DC.

It is dedicated to promoting security, prosperity and sustainable development in Europe and around the world. Its mission is to influence the future by generating new ideas and solutions for a better and safer world.

One of its main events is the annual Bratislava Global Security Forum GLOBSEC, which has been in existence since 2005.

Since its inception, the forum has been held annually in Bratislava and has become one of the top five security conferences. The main topics are global security, transatlantic cooperation and international relations. Over the course of its history, GLOBSEC has hosted such prominent figures as Pope Francis, David Cameron, Madeleine Albright, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Ursula von der Leyen, Michael Chertoff, John McCain, Zbigniew Brzezinski and many others.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

