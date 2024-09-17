“Alexandria” loses leadership, broken noses and a cut eyebrow, defeat in Lviv: result of the 6th round of the UPL

“Oleksandriya loses the first place and lets Polissya go ahead of them, broken noses, a cut eyebrow, the defeat of Karpaty in Lviv, a beautiful goal in the style of Vasya Bisikleta, debut goals and a hat-trick - this is how the sixth round of the Ukrainian Premier League passed. UNN decided to tell you the results, new achievements and what the next round of the UPL will be remembered for.

Shyshchenko's successful debut, Oleksandriya's loss of leadership, broken nose

The next 6th round of the UPL started with Obolon in last place in the table playing Oleksandriya, which was the leader of the championship before this match. “The Brewers were led to this match by a new coach, Serhiy Shyshchenko.

During the course of the match, it was impossible to say that Oleksandriya came to Obolon for an easy walk, and the Brewers no longer looked like whipping boys. It is worth noting that although Oleksandriya made 6 shots on goal, they did not hit the net.

Obolon forward Rostyslav Taranukha could have opened the scoring in the opening minutes, but his shot was saved by Yermakov. In the 10th minute, Bezerra broke Taranukha's nose in a play, so the forward had to be replaced by Tesliuk. “Pivovary, like Oleksandriya, could have opened the scoring in the first half, but Yermakov saved Pryimak's promising header, and Oleksandriya forward Oleksandr Filippov hit the post.

Rostyslav Taranukha with a broken nose

Also in the first half, there was an episode that will be discussed for a long time in the football community. Hrysiou broke into the Oleksandriya penalty area and Shulyansky hit him in the legs. The referee went to watch VAR, but did not see a foul in this episode.

In the second half, the teams hardly created any scoring chances. At the end of the match, the hosts had a promising period, but neither team managed to open the scoreboard.

The match ended in a goalless draw. “Not only did Oleksandriya lose points in a match against an outsider, but they also lost the first place, letting Polissya move ahead of them.

Victory snatched in the last seconds with a goal that would have been appreciated by Ingulets coach Kobin

On Saturday, Chornomorets Odesa played host to Ingulets Petrovo. In this match, Chornomorets managed to break away from the relegation zone, while Ingulets, on the contrary, got there.

The match started cautiously on the part of both teams. At first, the Seafarers took the initiative, but later the guests equalized. Chornomorets had their first chance only in the 26th minute, when Bohdan Butko cut to Kyrylo Popov, but the latter shot straight into the hands of the Ingulets keeper.

In the first half, the goalkeepers of both teams were practically out of work, which resulted in a “dry” first half. In the second, the situation did not change much either. The goalkeepers were only warmed up with long shots or flankers.

In the last 20 minutes, Chornomorets became more active, but the players lacked accuracy, and Ingulets could not counteract the Sailors. The match was decided in the time added by the referee. First, the Ingulets defender received two yellow cards in two minutes and was sent off the field. A minute later, 18-year-old Chornomorets midfielder Oleksandr Pshenychniuk managed the impossible.

“The Mariners were awarded a corner kick. Odesa took the ball to the near post and after a scramble in the penalty area, it bounced to the far post, where Pshenychniuk was the first to get to it, and in a fall over his head, in the style of “Vasya-bisikleta” (the name of the goal of the current Ingulets coach Vasyl Kobin against Legia), he scored the winning goal for his team - 1-0.

4 out of 4, Bragar's first goal, Buyalsky's anniversary

In the second match on Saturday, Dynamo Kyiv and Zorya Luhansk, which lost its leader Eduardo Guerrero, who has joined the Kyiv team, met in Kyiv.

The first half was completely dominated by the White and Blues, but Kyiv lacked accuracy. First, Vladyslav Vanat scored from a sharp angle at Turbayevsky, then Andriy Yarmolenko scored from a few meters above the goal. Oleksandr Tymchyk and Kostyantyn Vivcharenko also shot at Zorya's goal, but not accurately. Luhansk managed to respond only in the middle of the half, but Denys Antyukh scored a precise shot at Heorhiy Bushchan. Yarmolenko could have opened the scoring, but his shot was saved by the post.

Zorya started the second half with a lead. Antyukh failed to beat Bushchan from a favorable position, but still, in the 65th minute, Vladyslav Kabaev sent Vivcharenko forward on the flank, the defender burst into the penalty area, where he found Vitaliy Buyalsky with a pass, who shot Turbaevsky's goal - 1-0. This goal was Buyalsky's 75th in his Dynamo career.

After 13 minutes, substitute Maxim Bragaru scored his debut goal for Kyiv and doubled his team's lead. Bragaru moved from the left flank to the center and scored a low shot into the far corner. The ricochet from Drushlyak helped - 2: 0.

Ndur could have brought Zorya back into the game, but Bushchan managed to fix the ball from a few meters away. The match ended 2-0. Kyiv have won 4 out of 4 matches in a row in the UPL.

Defeat in Lviv, Bondarenko's hat trick

In the last match of Saturday, Lviv's Karpaty visited Donetsk's Shakhtar. In this match, the Donetsk team left no stone unturned against the Lions, and 7 goals were scored in the match.

In the first 10 minutes, the teams exchanged dangerous chances. In the 4th minute, Volodymyr Adamyuk failed to beat Dmytro Riznyk from a few meters, and 6 minutes later, Heorhiy Sudakov hit the post.

In the 21st minute, Shakhtar captain Oleksandr Zubkov opened the scoring. The captain took the ball on the edge of the Karpaty penalty area, played the Lviv defender for a fool, and with his right non-working foot, he scored a powerful shot past Kemkin - 1-0.

Two minutes later, Yevhen Pidlepenets shot Riznyk from a few meters after a scramble in the penalty area following a corner kick - 1-1. However, in 5 minutes Artem Bondarenko took over. First, Bondarenko struck a shot on goal, which, without the help of a ricochet, flew behind Kemkin's collar - 2: 1.

In the 30th minute, there was a funny episode involving the coach of Karpaty, Vladyslav Lupashko. Lupashko, trying to quickly return the ball to the game, which went out of bounds, the coach ran onto the field and passed to Miroshnychenko, but the referee did not appreciate this episode and showed the coach a yellow card.

After 10 minutes, Bondarenko scored again with the help of a rebound - 3: 1. Then, in the 42nd minute, Danylo Sikan scored an accurate header from a few meters away - 4: 1.

It is worth noting that Sikan, who is a graduate of Karpaty, did not celebrate the goal against his former team.

Already in the 65th minute, Bondarenko scored a hat trick and brought the score to an obscene 5-1. Sudakov passed into the box, Sikan passed to Bondarenko, who was one-on-one with the goalkeeper and elegantly threw it behind the collar.

Lviv put an end to this match - in the 83rd minute, Artur Shakh beat two Shakhtar players, broke into the penalty area and fired a shot straight to Ambrosio Chachua, who scored a powerful shot into an empty net - 5: 2.

Red card, loss of points, air raid, anniversary gift

In the first match of Sunday, Rukh Vinnytsia visited Vorskla Poltava, who needed to take advantage of Oleksandriya's misfire to take the lead, but it was not to be.

Vorskla players came to the match wearing T-shirts in memory of Viktor Medyanyk, call sign “Med,” who died on August 22 as a result of mortar and artillery fire in the area of his assigned mission in the Kursk region.

The start of the match was surprisingly boring. In fact, the teams had no chances for the first 30 minutes. Vorskla's first dangerous moment came in the 37th minute, when Iede scored from the penalty spot past the near post of the Lviv goal.

In the 38th minute, Vorskla was left in the minority. First, Oleksandr Sklyar received a yellow card for arguing with the referee, and 6 minutes later he received a second warning for a foul on Roman Didyk and was sent off the field.

The teams came out for the second half after a forced pause due to an air raid in Poltava. “Rukh, knowing that the Vorskla team was playing in the minority, immediately began to attack the Poltava goal, but they failed to take advantage.

“Vorskla defended well and even had a chance to score. The final whistle showed the scoreboard at 0-0. After the unimpressive draw, Rukh dropped to 6th place, while Vorskla made a gift to their coach Serhiy Dolgansky, who celebrated his 50th birthday that day.

Points scored in the last ten minutes

In the second match on Sunday, Kryvbas from Kryvyi Rih visited the capital's Left Bank. The hosts, who recovered from three consecutive defeats and gained momentum with two straight victories, started the match more actively.

Until the middle of the first half, the goalkeepers of both teams were almost out of work. It was only in the 23rd minute that Kryvbas had its first chance - Jean Pau sent a cross into the penalty area to Sosa, but the legionnaire lacked accuracy.

The first half ended in a scoreless draw. Within 10 minutes of the start of the second half, Sosa had his chance again, but this time he missed the goal after a cross from the flank. “The Storks responded with a chance by Taras Halas, but his shot was too easy for Andriy Klishchuk.

In the 81st minute, Kryvbas launched a great counterattack that resulted in a goal. After a corner kick, Klishchuk got the ball in his hands, quickly threw it to Denys Kuzyk, who cut off the entire Left Bank team with a pass from his half, Maxim Zaderaka went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and confidently beat him - 1: 0.

After scoring a goal, Left Bank rushed to win back the game, but the Kryvyi Rih team successfully “extinguished” the danger at their goal. The score was 0:1.

A strong-willed victory that allowed us to top the table and a broken eyebrow

The final match on Sunday was played between Zhytomyr's Polissia, who needed to take advantage of the misfires of Oleksandriya and Rukh, and Rivne's Veres. Before the start of the match, Polissia presented a commemorative T-shirt to Serhiy Shyshchenko, who led Obolon to the European Cup last season.

Another symbolic moment was when Serhiy Samotskyi, chaplain of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, made the first shot at the ball in the match.

The match started shockingly for Polissia, as Veres managed to score in the opening minutes. After a flank pass from Sharay, Haiduchyk scored, sending the ball straight into the corner of Volyn's goal. Then the game leveled out and came down to a lot of struggle.

The first half resembled a swing game. The teams immediately responded to each other's chances, but no goals were scored in the first half. In the 23rd minute, Serhiy Chobotenko had an unpleasant episode. In one of the martial arts, Serhiy suffered a split eyebrow and a broken nose, but the defender continued to play.

At the beginning of the second half, Polissya managed to recover and make it a game in 10 minutes. First, Oleksiy Hutsulyak was successful at the far post from a pass from Oleksandr Nazarenko - 1:1. In 8 minutes, the UPL's top scorer Nazarenko managed to score from the penalty spot and put his team ahead - 2: 1.

Any attempts by Rivne to get back into the game by the end of the match failed. “Polissia wins another victory and rises to first place in the table thanks to another 3 points.

Kolos continues to be feverish

The final match of the round on Monday was played by Kolos, who came to this round in the penultimate place in the UPL table, against LNZ Cherkasy.

The Kovalivka team, which has not yet won this season, immediately rushed into action, which resulted in a goal at the beginning of the match. Artem Husol shot into the penalty area on the flank, Bolivar clumsily handled the ball, but it successfully bounced to Maksym Tretyakov, who fired the ball into the net - 1: 0.

After the conceded goal, the visitors became more active and had a chance to equalize in the first half, in particular, Muharrem Yashari's shot was saved by the crossbar.

However, LNZ managed to get back into the game after the break. After a corner kick, Francis Momo closed the ball on the near post - 1:1. The teams created a lot of chances in this match, both teams could have won, but failed to realize their goals. The result was a 1-1 draw.

This is Kolos's third draw of the season, which allowed the team to get out of the relegation zone, albeit not far, while LNZ managed to move up to 4th place.