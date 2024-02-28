$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28661 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 104275 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 67362 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 267903 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229103 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189805 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229866 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251315 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157303 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372082 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Albanian Prime Minister declares support for Ukraine: Western Balkans ready to contribute to fight against Russia amid Western "excuses"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30208 views

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that the Western Balkans are ready to make a greater contribution to countering Russia and supporting Ukraine, amid refusals and restrictions on aid from Europe and the West.

Albanian Prime Minister declares support for Ukraine: Western Balkans ready to contribute to fight against Russia amid Western "excuses"

The Western Balkans are ready to contribute to the fight against Russia amid European and Western "delays" and "restrictions" on aid, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said in an interview with Euractiv on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the country, UNN reports.

Details

Rama added that the role of the Western Balkans is becoming even more important for the EU as they "begin to realize this, facing a common enemy, Vladimir Putin.

"As much as we need you, you need us. Why? First of all, for the sake of what is most precious to you - security," he said.

When asked what Tirana could offer amid talk of "fatigue," problems reaching consensus at the EU level on funding, unfulfilled munitions commitments to Ukraine, indecision on some forms of military support, and various vetoes and delays, Rama appealed to the West for the current state of affairs.

Looking at our countries, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, which are in full solidarity with Ukraine, you can say something to the bigger and richer guys. Their promises are there, their participation is there, but I'm not sure that the justification for all these delays and restrictions can last much longer

- Rama said in an interview.

"Everyone has to do it," he added.

The Prime Minister of Albania stated that he does not believe that the Tirana summit and the region's participation will change the pace of events for the entire democratic community, but he will not underestimate the contribution and impact they can have.

"We are doing our job," he said.

Discussing the EU-Western Balkans summit scheduled for Thursday, which will be attended by European Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varghese, among others, Rama explained that the EU's 2023 enlargement plan is a step forward from the stagnation in the process.

"Every step forward in rapprochement with each other is a step forward towards the European Union. Every step forward towards the European Union is a step forward towards enlargement," he added.

As for the upcoming European Parliament elections and the possible rise of the right, Rama is not worried and said that everything can change in Europe, but the need for enlargement and a common enemy cannot.

"Putin has helped them wake up from a long, complacent sleep about the Balkans and about Ukraine and Moldova, and this is a side effect, a good effect of this nightmare. I don't see enlargement being questioned," he said.

On the topic of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is going to lead NATO later this year, Rama supports this idea.

"Rutte's decision to join NATO is very good news for NATO. He is also 100% our candidate. With Mark Rutte at the helm, NATO will have a very skillful politician and a true leader who knows how to deal with difficult situations and has proven that he is capable of compromise," he said.

Rama continued that Rutte could be the voice of Europe in the United States and vice versa, especially with the specter of former US President Donald Trump returning to the White House.

"Rutte is the right person to talk to every US president. Believe me, I know for sure," Rama said.

Addendum 

Zelenskyy arrived in Tirana for the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit on Wednesday, February 28, followed the next day by the EU-Western Balkans summit, which is expected to focus on the EU's new Growth and Stability Plan.

The summit will be attended by regional leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, although Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will not attend, sending instead "representatives at a low diplomatic level," Euronews reports.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
