Albanian Prime Minister declares support for Ukraine: Western Balkans ready to contribute to fight against Russia amid Western "excuses"

The Western Balkans are ready to contribute to the fight against Russia amid European and Western "delays" and "restrictions" on aid, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said in an interview with Euractiv on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the country, UNN reports.

Rama added that the role of the Western Balkans is becoming even more important for the EU as they "begin to realize this, facing a common enemy, Vladimir Putin.

"As much as we need you, you need us. Why? First of all, for the sake of what is most precious to you - security," he said.

When asked what Tirana could offer amid talk of "fatigue," problems reaching consensus at the EU level on funding, unfulfilled munitions commitments to Ukraine, indecision on some forms of military support, and various vetoes and delays, Rama appealed to the West for the current state of affairs.

Looking at our countries, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, which are in full solidarity with Ukraine, you can say something to the bigger and richer guys. Their promises are there, their participation is there, but I'm not sure that the justification for all these delays and restrictions can last much longer - Rama said in an interview.

"Everyone has to do it," he added.

The Prime Minister of Albania stated that he does not believe that the Tirana summit and the region's participation will change the pace of events for the entire democratic community, but he will not underestimate the contribution and impact they can have.

"We are doing our job," he said.

Discussing the EU-Western Balkans summit scheduled for Thursday, which will be attended by European Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varghese, among others, Rama explained that the EU's 2023 enlargement plan is a step forward from the stagnation in the process.

"Every step forward in rapprochement with each other is a step forward towards the European Union. Every step forward towards the European Union is a step forward towards enlargement," he added.

As for the upcoming European Parliament elections and the possible rise of the right, Rama is not worried and said that everything can change in Europe, but the need for enlargement and a common enemy cannot.

"Putin has helped them wake up from a long, complacent sleep about the Balkans and about Ukraine and Moldova, and this is a side effect, a good effect of this nightmare. I don't see enlargement being questioned," he said.

On the topic of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is going to lead NATO later this year, Rama supports this idea.

"Rutte's decision to join NATO is very good news for NATO. He is also 100% our candidate. With Mark Rutte at the helm, NATO will have a very skillful politician and a true leader who knows how to deal with difficult situations and has proven that he is capable of compromise," he said.

Rama continued that Rutte could be the voice of Europe in the United States and vice versa, especially with the specter of former US President Donald Trump returning to the White House.

"Rutte is the right person to talk to every US president. Believe me, I know for sure," Rama said.

Zelenskyy arrived in Tirana for the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit on Wednesday, February 28, followed the next day by the EU-Western Balkans summit, which is expected to focus on the EU's new Growth and Stability Plan.

The summit will be attended by regional leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, although Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will not attend, sending instead "representatives at a low diplomatic level," Euronews reports.