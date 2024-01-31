Airplane crash in Brovary: man stole card of deceased crew member, faces 8 years in prison

A man stole a bank card of a crew member who died in a plane crash in Brovary. According to the police of Kyiv region, he faces up to 8 years in prison, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers found out that in January 2023, at the site of a plane crash - the crash of a SES helicopter - a man took possession of someone else's payment card. Later it turned out that the cardholder was one of the crew members.

Investigators found out that the offender had misappropriated the bank card and subsequently used it 14 times to purchase various goods and withdraw cash. The police conducted a series of investigative and operational measures that helped to identify the offender. It was a 35-year-old native of Dnipro region. During the authorized search, law enforcement officers found and seized material evidence indicating the offender's involvement in the commission of illegal actions.

Under the procedural supervision of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office, investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 185 and Part 1 of Article 357 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine over the theft committed under martial law and misappropriation of official documents. He faces up to 8 years in prison. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided.

Recall

On January 18, 2023, a helicopter of the SES crashed in Brovary near a kindergarten and a residential building . The helicopter was carrying the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as part of a task force of 6 people, as well as 3 crew members.

In addition to senior Interior Ministry officials, four women and a young child were killed in the crash as they were on their way to a kindergarten. 31 people, including 13 children, sustained injuries of varying severity.