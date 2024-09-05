Air raid alert in Sevastopol at night, Novorossiysk says marine drone attack: what is known

At night, Sevastopol was on air alert due to an alleged ballistic threat. At the same time, Novorossiysk reported an attack by marine drones, shooting and explosions were heard, Krym Realii writes, UNN reports.



Details

The alert in Sevastopol was issued at 4:15 am, and at 4:18 am, the head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced the call off. There were no reports of explosions or air defense in the city.

At the same time, Russian telegram channels reported an attack on Novorossiysk by naval drones. Gunfire and explosions were heard in the city, and the mayor of Novorossiysk, Andrey Kravchenko, asked local residents in a telegram at night not to approach windows in the coastline or stay in open spaces near the sea.

There is currently no information on the consequences of the attack. The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the situation.