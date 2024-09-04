Air Force detects active movement of attack drones in several areas

Active movement of attack drones has been recorded in several regions of the country. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

UAV strike movement:

1. UAV from Volyn en route to Lviv region.



2. UAV in the north of Khmelnytskyi region moving west.

3. UAV spotted on the border of Lviv and Ternopil regions.

4. A UAV in Zhytomyr region is also moving in a westerly direction.

5. A UAV in Chernihiv region is moving westward.

6. UAV in Sumy region moving towards Chernihiv region

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An explosion occurs in Kyiv