Air defense system operates in Kyiv region due to detection of drones
Kyiv • UNN
A UAV is spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region. The air defense forces are working on targets, and an air alert has been declared in the region.
Air defense is working in the Kyiv region.
Kyiv region.
A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets
An air alert has been declared in the region. The Ukrainian Air Force informs about the drone attack.