Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Air defense system operates in Kyiv region due to detection of drones

Air defense system operates in Kyiv region due to detection of drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104904 views

A UAV is spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region. The air defense forces are working on targets, and an air alert has been declared in the region.

Air defense is working in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Kyiv region.
A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets

- the statement said.

Add

An air alert has been declared in the region. The Ukrainian Air Force informs about the drone attack.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyivKyiv region
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kyivKyiv

