Air defense forces shot down 17 more enemy drones, four were lost in the area
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 17 enemy drones, and lost 4 more locally. In total, on the night of October 16, 68 out of 136 attack UAVs were shot down, 64 were lost, 2 returned, and 2 were hit.
