Air alert is spreading in Ukraine: the Air Force warns of ballistic threat and departure of Russian Tu-22m3

Air alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine. The Air Force has warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks and the departure of a Russian Tu-22m3, UNN reports.

According to monitoring groups, air raid alerts are sounded in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Potavka, Dnipro, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

The Air Force reported the departure of a Tu-22m3 from Shaikovka, Kaluga Oblast, and the threat of ballistic missiles.

"In the areas where air alert has been declared, there is a threat of ballistic missile use! In the event of an immediate threat to the Tu-22m3, we will inform you additionally," the statement said.