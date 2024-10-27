Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to act immediately
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine. The Kyiv City State Administration urges all residents to immediately go to civil defense shelters.
An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.
ATTENTION! Air raid alert in Kyiv!!!
We ask everyone to go to civil defense shelters immediately
Recall
The command of the Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy UAVs in the region.
