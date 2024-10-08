Air alert announced in Kyiv region due to UAV activity
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the Kyiv region due to the activity of unmanned aerial vehicles of an undetermined type. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
According to the information, air defense is possible.
