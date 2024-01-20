Air alert all over Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force aircraft warned of takeoff of enemy MiG
Kyiv • UNN
Air alert across Ukraine after detection of enemy MiG-31K takeoff
Air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K, UNN reports.
Details
Air alert has been declared in all regions.
"The whole of Ukraine is under missile threat! MiG-31K takeoff from Mozdok airfield has been recorded," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.
It should be noted that the MiG-31K is a carrier for the Kinzhal missile.
