Air alert all over Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force aircraft warned of takeoff of enemy MiG

Air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K, UNN reports.

Details

Air alert has been declared in all regions.

"The whole of Ukraine is under missile threat! MiG-31K takeoff from Mozdok airfield has been recorded," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

It should be noted that the MiG-31K is a carrier for the Kinzhal missile.

4 out of 7 enemy Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night