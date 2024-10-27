Aggressor fired 41 times in Sumy region: 111 explosions recorded
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the occupants fired 41 times in Sumy region, resulting in 111 explosions. The Yunakivska community suffered the most, where 32 explosions from artillery and anti-aircraft guns were recorded.
Details
Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, and Sveska communities were shelled.
FPV drone attacks (2 explosions), the dropping of explosive devices from drones (2 explosions) and mortar attacks (3 explosions) were recorded in Bilopilska community.
Yunakivska community suffered the greatest losses: the enemy attacked with artillery (25 explosions) and anti-aircraft guns (7 explosions). Terrorists dropped 9 mines in Krasnopilska community.
The Velykopysarivska community also became a target for enemy attacks, receiving 18 artillery explosions, 10 mortar shells and 1 explosion from an explosive device dropped from a UAV.
The Esman community suffered 5 explosions from FPV drone attacks, and one explosion from an FPV drone occurred in the Hlukhiv community. In the Shalyhyne community, the occupiers dropped 15 mines and carried out 3 explosions from FPV drones.
Sveska community also suffered from shelling: 4 explosions from FPV drones and 4 explosions from artillery.
