Aggressor attacks Nikopol district: houses and infrastructure damaged

During the evening, night and morning, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district using Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery, kamikaze drones and drones to drop ammunition. Nikopol, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities came under attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

In Nikopol, four private houses were damaged, one of which caught fire. The fire also engulfed a fire truck, but the fire was extinguished. Two outbuildings were damaged, as well as power lines and gas pipelines.

It was also noisy in Chervonohryhorivska community: dry grass was burning, two private houses and three outbuildings were damaged.

According to preliminary reports, no one was killed or injured.

Dnipropetrovs'k region: a man was injured in Nikopol due to Russian attack, infrastructure damaged