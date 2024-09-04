After the Russian missile attack: Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies visits Lviv

On Wednesday, September 4, Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova arrived in Ukraine. In particular, she visited Lviv, which was subjected to a massive attack by Russian Federation at night. This was reported by Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratyuk, UNN reports.

This morning we have been in Lviv together with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, Markáta Pekárová Adamová. We immediately went to the sites of the destruction caused by the nighttime Russian missile attack. They deliberately hit the city center - residential buildings and civilian infrastructure - Kondratyuk writes.

She reminded that more than fifty buildings in Lviv were damaged as a result of the rocket attack. Two hospitals and two schools were also hit.

This is yet another terrorist attack and war crime of the Russian Federation, which Ms. Marketa witnessed with her own eyes. Given the intensification of Russian terror against the civilian population, she appealed to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic to use all opportunities, both within the country and in inter-parliamentary diplomacy, to facilitate the transfer of modern air defense systems to Ukraine - said the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

In addition, she said, Ukraine needs help building shelters in hospitals, schools, universities, wherever it is needed.

Also during her visit to Lviv, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament visited Lychakiv Cemetery to pay tribute to the heroes who died for Ukraine.

