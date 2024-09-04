After the Russian missile attack: Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies visits Lviv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120681 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123704 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155497 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153866 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112468 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188662 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105121 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 81112 views
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 53060 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 63391 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 92748 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 71390 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202014 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200121 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188658 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203353 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 23158 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150754 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149960 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153995 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144893 views
After the Russian missile attack: Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies visits Lviv

After the Russian missile attack: Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies visits Lviv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19470 views

Marketa Pekarova Adamova arrives in Ukraine and inspects the destruction in Lviv after the nighttime Russian attack. Ukraine asks the Czech Republic to facilitate the transfer of air defense systems and help build shelters.

On Wednesday, September 4, Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova arrived in Ukraine. In particular, she visited Lviv, which was subjected to a massive attack by Russian Federation at night. This was reported by Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratyuk, UNN reports.

Details

This morning we have been in Lviv together with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, Markáta Pekárová Adamová. We immediately went to the sites of the destruction caused by the nighttime Russian missile attack. They deliberately hit the city center - residential buildings and civilian infrastructure

- Kondratyuk writes. 

She reminded that more than fifty buildings in Lviv were damaged as a result of the rocket attack. Two hospitals and two schools were also hit. 

This is yet another terrorist attack and war crime of the Russian Federation, which Ms. Marketa witnessed with her own eyes. Given the intensification of Russian terror against the civilian population, she appealed to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic to use all opportunities, both within the country and in inter-parliamentary diplomacy, to facilitate the transfer of modern air defense systems to Ukraine

- said the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

In addition, she said, Ukraine needs help building shelters in hospitals, schools, universities, wherever it is needed.

AddendumAddendum

Also during her visit to Lviv, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament visited Lychakiv Cemetery to pay tribute to the heroes who died for Ukraine.

Recall

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris arrives in Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They will sign a memorandum of understanding and discuss support for Ukraine, and Ireland will announce a new aid package of €36 million.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

