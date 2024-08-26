After successful attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers intensified anti-sabotage measures in Crimea - National Resistance Center

After the successful attacks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Russians in the occupied Crimea, the invaders have intensified checks of civilians on the peninsula. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, Russians have intensified checks on the population after successful strikes on enemy infrastructure.

The occupiers have increased the number of patrols near ports and military facilities. The Russian Guard selectively checks the local population, in particular, the occupiers are interested in phones and the content of information on them - summarized in the Resistance.

Crimean bridge should be destroyed - Budanov

The Center calls on pro-Ukrainian residents of Crimea to be vigilant and take this into account when planning their walks.

Recall

This month, Ukrainian intelligence destroyed a Russian boat 'Tuna' near Chornomorske in occupied Crimea using a MAGURA V5 maritime drone. Three other invaders' boats were damaged during the operation.