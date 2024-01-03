After de-occupation of Kherson community, 48 children suffered from enemy shelling, MBA calls for evacuation of children from the region

After Ukraine de-occupied the Kherson community, three children were killed and 45 others injured three children were killed and 45 others were injured. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson MVA, and called for the evacuation of children, UNN reports.

According to him, the Kherson city military administration organizes free transportation and accommodation for a long period of time.

Recall

On December 31, one boy was killedand another was injured as a result of hostile shelling injured as a result of hostile shelling in Kherson.