Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

After 32 years of work: “Médecins Sans Frontières ceases operations in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17117 views

The humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières is closing its operations in Russia due to the exclusion from the register of foreign NGOs. MSF has been working in the country since 1992, implementing programs in various regions.

The humanitarian medical organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has announced that it will cease operations in Russia, where it has been operating since 1992. The reason for this was the organization's exclusion from the register of branches and representative offices of foreign non-governmental organizations. This was reported by the press service of the organization, UNN reports.

Details

32 years after the start of its work in Russia, Médecins Sans Frontières was forced to close its operations in the country. In August of this year, we received a letter from the Ministry of Justice of Russia with a decision to exclude the branch of the non-profit association “Doctors without Borders” in Russia from the register of branches and representative offices of foreign non-governmental organizations

- the statement said.

It is noted that MSF has been working in Russia since 1992, implementing various programs in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Belgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Chechnya, Dagestan, as well as in the Kemerovo, Arkhangelsk and Ivanovo regions.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues in Russia for their hard work and commitment to the humanitarian values we hold dear as an organization. We are very sad to end our programs in the country, as many people in need of medical and humanitarian assistance will be left without the support we could have provided. MSF would like to work in Russia again if and when it is possible

- said Operations Manager Norman Sitali.

Recall

In April , the office of Médecins Sans Frontières in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, was shelled and completely destroyed in a Russian attack that left 5 local residents injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

