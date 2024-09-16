After 32 years of work: “Médecins Sans Frontières ceases operations in Russia

The humanitarian medical organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has announced that it will cease operations in Russia, where it has been operating since 1992. The reason for this was the organization's exclusion from the register of branches and representative offices of foreign non-governmental organizations. This was reported by the press service of the organization, UNN reports.

32 years after the start of its work in Russia, Médecins Sans Frontières was forced to close its operations in the country. In August of this year, we received a letter from the Ministry of Justice of Russia with a decision to exclude the branch of the non-profit association “Doctors without Borders” in Russia from the register of branches and representative offices of foreign non-governmental organizations - the statement said.

It is noted that MSF has been working in Russia since 1992, implementing various programs in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Belgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Chechnya, Dagestan, as well as in the Kemerovo, Arkhangelsk and Ivanovo regions.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues in Russia for their hard work and commitment to the humanitarian values we hold dear as an organization. We are very sad to end our programs in the country, as many people in need of medical and humanitarian assistance will be left without the support we could have provided. MSF would like to work in Russia again if and when it is possible - said Operations Manager Norman Sitali.

In April , the office of Médecins Sans Frontières in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, was shelled and completely destroyed in a Russian attack that left 5 local residents injured.