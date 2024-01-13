A sub-Saharan African nation has achieved malaria-free status for the first time in 50 years

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 32408 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105654 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134036 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133473 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173944 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170758 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279211 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178111 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148767 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 44412 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101183 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100774 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102703 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60170 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 32408 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279211 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247302 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232479 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257872 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24592 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134036 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105223 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105261 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121462 views
A sub-Saharan African nation has achieved malaria-free status for the first time in 50 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27439 views

Cape Verde declared malaria-free by WHO after no local transmission for three years

A country in sub-Saharan Africa has been declared malaria-free for the first time in 50 years - we are talking about Cape Verde, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Cape Verde received this status from the World Health Organization (WHO) because no cases of local transmission have been reported here in three years.

Experts called it a great achievement.

Cape Verde, a small island nation off the coast of West Africa, took years to reach this point, strengthening its health systems and increasing access to diagnosis and treatment for all cases.

Malaria was once found on all nine inhabited islands of Cape Verde, but in recent years it has only been found on one, São Tiago, where recent efforts have been concentrated.

Cape Verde's success "gives us hope that with existing tools as well as new ones, including vaccines, we can dare to dream of a malaria-free world," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Supplement

Malaria is a huge killer on the continent. In 2022, 580,000 people died from the disease in Africa, accounting for 95% of all deaths worldwide.

The last country in sub-Saharan Africa to be declared malaria-free was the island nation of Mauritius in 1973. Algeria in North Africa received this status in 2019.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

