Advisor to the Head of Kyiv Medical University is suspected of fake enrollment of foreigners

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to an advisor to the head of one of the capital's medical universities, who falsely enrolled foreigners for $1800. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

According to law enforcement, migrants from different countries used this "service". With the help of an advisor to the head of the medical university , migrants were enrolled "for study" at one of the international universities in Kyiv and thus received a visa and a student ID card that allowed them to legally stay in Ukraine for 4-5 years without studying at the university.

Investigators detained the counselor in his office while he was receiving UAH 33 thousand from one of the future "students".

The man was served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an undue advantage and faces a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

