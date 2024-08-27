Additional 4 km without a bridge: philanthropists restore a bridge over a river in Vinnytsia region

The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, together with employees of the Ladyzhyn Biogas Company and local residents, reconstructed a bridge over the Silnytsia River in the village of Bilousivka (Vinnytsia region), UNN reports.

The bridge was built decades ago as a pedestrian bridge and eventually became dangerous and unsafe. Its absence created logistical problems for residents of nearby villages. Residents of Bilousivka had to walk an additional 4 kilometers to get to school, kindergarten or church. And residents of Huta had difficulty getting to the grocery store.

So, MHP-Hromada purchased the necessary materials to make the bridge.

In turn, the employees of Biogas Ladyzhyn performed repair work, welding heavy metal structures.

Local residents jointly painted the railings, and local farmer Vasyl Oliynyk took over the lighting of the bridge.

We asked the company to repair the bridge, and we received a completely reconstructed, restored, strong bridge. This is more than we expected. We sincerely thank the responsible business for understanding our needs, as well as everyone who contributed to this cause - Natalia Musienko, head of the Bilousivska territorial community, said.

"People's safety is a priority that we always put first. We understand how important infrastructure is in the daily lives of rural residents. Therefore, when the question of restoring this bridge arose, we did not hesitate to get involved. In partnership, we were able to restore an important structure for people and help ensure that movement in the village is safe.

I am sincerely grateful to every employee who has joined this cause, because together we can implement such important projects and make our communities better," says Ruslan Dyachenko, Director of Biogas Ladyzhyn.

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.