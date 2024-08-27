Additional 4 km without a bridge: philanthropists restore a bridge over a river in Vinnytsia region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120646 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123672 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201960 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155466 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153845 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143346 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200098 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112468 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188632 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105120 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 80895 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 52830 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 63134 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 92475 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 71112 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201960 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200098 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188632 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215343 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203336 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 23044 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150746 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149949 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153984 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144882 views
Actual
Additional 4 km without a bridge: philanthropists restore a bridge over a river in Vinnytsia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12124 views

An emergency bridge over the Silnytsia River was reconstructed in the village of Bilousivka. The project was implemented jointly by the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, Biogas Ladyzhyn and local residents.

The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, together with employees of the Ladyzhyn Biogas Company and local residents, reconstructed a bridge over the Silnytsia River in the village of Bilousivka (Vinnytsia region), UNN reports.

Details

The bridge was built decades ago as a pedestrian bridge and eventually became dangerous and unsafe. Its absence created logistical problems for residents of nearby villages. Residents of Bilousivka had to walk an additional 4 kilometers to get to school, kindergarten or church. And residents of Huta had difficulty getting to the grocery store.

Image

So, MHP-Hromada purchased the necessary materials to make the bridge.

In turn, the employees of Biogas Ladyzhyn performed repair work, welding heavy metal structures.

Local residents jointly painted the railings, and local farmer Vasyl Oliynyk took over the lighting of the bridge.

We asked the company to repair the bridge, and we received a completely reconstructed, restored, strong bridge. This is more than we expected. We sincerely thank the responsible business for understanding our needs, as well as everyone who contributed to this cause

- Natalia Musienko, head of the Bilousivska territorial community, said.

"People's safety is a priority that we always put first. We understand how important infrastructure is in the daily lives of rural residents. Therefore, when the question of restoring this bridge arose, we did not hesitate to get involved. In partnership, we were able to restore an important structure for people and help ensure that movement in the village is safe.

I am sincerely grateful to every employee who has joined this cause, because together we can implement such important projects and make our communities better," says Ruslan Dyachenko, Director of Biogas Ladyzhyn.

HelpHelp

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

