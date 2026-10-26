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Actor Walter Koenig of the cult TV series "Star Trek" has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Actor Walter Koenig died at the age of 90 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Actor Walter Koenig of the cult TV series "Star Trek" has died

American actor Walter Koenig, who became famous for his role as Pavel Chekov in the cult science-fiction series "Star Trek," has died at the age of 90. This was reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle, citing the actor's representative, writes UNN.

Details

According to Koenig's representative, the actor died in the early hours of Monday, October 26, at his home in Los Angeles.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

What Walter Koenig was remembered for

The actor gained his greatest popularity for his role as Pavel Chekov—a Russian-born navigation officer aboard the starship "Enterprise"—in the original series "Star Trek," which aired from 1966 to 1969.

Koenig later returned to the role in several feature films based on the popular science-fiction franchise.

His character became one of the most recognizable members of the "Enterprise" crew, while the actor himself gained popularity among several generations of "Star Trek" fans.

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Stepan Haftko

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