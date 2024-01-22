Activists unfurl Ukrainian flag on a mountain peak in occupied Crimea

Activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Unity by unfurling the Ukrainian flag on the top of one of the Crimean mountains. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

"Activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement unfurled the Ukrainian flag on the top of one of the Crimean mountains - Pakhkal-Kai," the statement reads.

In this way, the movement congratulated Ukrainians on Unity Day.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi congratulated Ukrainians on Unity Day, emphasizing the heroism of the defenders who are fighting for Ukraine to be united and independent.

Today, January 22, marks the Day of Unity of Ukraine. The event was established in 1999 to commemorate the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic in 1919.