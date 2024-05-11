"Active hostilities are ongoing" - Sinehubov on the situation in the north of Kharkiv region

Active hostilities continue in the north of Kharkiv region, and the enemy is trying to advance deeper into the region. However, the situation is under full control. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov during a briefing on Saturday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The enemy is trying to advance deep into our territory. We have active hostilities on the territory of the settlements of Strilecha, Pylne and Borysivka, as well as in the area of Oliynykove and Ogirtseve. The situation in these areas is fully controlled, the enemy did not bring us any surprises. He encountered fire from our combat brigades that are defending our territory in that area. Active hostilities are currently underway in the following areas - Syniehubov said.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces repelled 9 attacks in the morning. As of the morning, fire is being carried out in the Kharkiv region to control the enemy offensive and destroy the occupiers. Defensive battles are currently underway.