"Active hostilities are ongoing" - Sinehubov on the situation in the north of Kharkiv region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61022 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103476 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146571 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150946 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247108 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173399 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164788 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148236 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224057 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113028 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62849 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100596 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32792 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44052 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37023 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247108 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224057 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210362 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236207 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223128 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61022 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37023 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44052 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112260 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113202 views
"Active hostilities are ongoing" - Sinehubov on the situation in the north of Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33285 views

Active hostilities continue in the north of Kharkiv region, the enemy is trying to advance deeper, but the situation is under control.

Active hostilities continue in the north of Kharkiv region, and the enemy is trying to advance deeper into the region. However, the situation is under full control. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov during a briefing on Saturday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The enemy is trying to advance deep into our territory. We have active hostilities on the territory of the settlements of Strilecha, Pylne and Borysivka, as well as in the area of Oliynykove and Ogirtseve. The situation in these areas is fully controlled, the enemy did not bring us any surprises. He encountered fire from our combat brigades that are defending our territory in that area. Active hostilities are currently underway in the following areas

- Syniehubov said.

In Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces repelled 9 attacks in the morning. As of the morning, fire is being carried out in the Kharkiv region to control the enemy offensive and destroy the occupiers. Defensive battles are currently underway.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
kharkivKharkiv

