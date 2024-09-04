Accused of witchcraft, beaten and wanted to take them to the forest: a man and a woman who tortured a neighbor will be tried in Khmelnytsky Oblast

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120625 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123654 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201928 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155451 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153836 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200083 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112467 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188618 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105120 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 80810 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 52742 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 63025 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 92377 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 71006 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201937 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200087 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188622 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215337 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203331 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 23018 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150744 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149948 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153984 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144882 views
Accused of witchcraft, beaten and wanted to take them to the forest: a man and a woman who tortured a neighbor will be tried in Khmelnytsky Oblast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12904 views

A 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman severely beat a 68-year-old woman from the same village, accusing her of witchcraft. The attackers tried to take the victim to the forest but were detained by the police.

In the Khmelnytsky region, a man and a woman beat, strangled and struck a 68-year-old villager because she allegedly "performed witchcraft rituals." The case of the perpetrators was referred to the court, UNN reports with reference to the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"... an indictment against a 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman was sent to the court on the facts of torture, threats of murder, illegal deprivation of liberty and violation of the inviolability of the home (part 2 of article 127, part 1 of article 129, part 2 of article 146, part 1 of article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

The events took place on July 7 this year in the village of Chotyrboky, Shepetivka district.

It was established that while being drunk, the defendants came to the house of a 68-year-old resident of the same village, started knocking on the windows and broke down the door.

Under the false pretext that the victim was allegedly performing witchcraft rituals, they beat her with their fists and kicked her in the head, strangled her, threatened to kill her, and even inflicted several stab wounds.

Ignoring the latter's pleas to stop the abuse, the man punched her in the face once again, causing her to lose consciousness. After that, the perpetrators put her in the trunk of a car to take her to a forest belt and continue torturing her.

"... when the defendants broke into the house, the victim managed to call law enforcement officers, who detained the offenders," the prosecutor's office added.

Note: Pursuant to Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime and shall not be subjected to criminal punishment until his or her guilt is proved by law and established by a court verdict of guilty.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies

