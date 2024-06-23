About a hundred military clashes per day: the General Staff reported on the situation at the front

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 87839 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 97459 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115897 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187242 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231850 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142432 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368499 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181643 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149576 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197865 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 87872 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 82346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 97508 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 96419 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115941 views
About a hundred military clashes per day: the General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29539 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about a hundred military clashes occurred on the front line during the day, and the most intense fighting is taking place in the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions.

About a hundred military clashes per day: the General Staff reported on the situation at the front

The enemy continues to make the main efforts in the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions. During these days, the number of military clashes on the entire front line has already increased to 96. this is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kupyansky direction, the situation is tense - currently there are nine military clashes near five different settlements. Battles in two locations, near Sinkovka and Stelmakhovka, are still ongoing.

The number of attacks in the Kupyansky direction has increased21.06.24, 15:55 • 20996 views

In the Limansky direction, in the Serebryansky forest and near Makeyevka, there are three clashes. Four more enemy attacks have already been repelled today.

The confirmed total losses of the enemy in the Kupyansky and Limansky directions in the personnel currently amount to 167 people killed and wounded. Several other invaders were captured. A tank, a cannon, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles and 79 enemy UAVs were destroyed. Two artillery systems, three armored vehicles and two cars of the invaders were damaged.

In the Seversky direction, after lunch, Russian terrorists dropped two aerial bombs each in the areas of Serebryanka and disputed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the total number of enemy attempts to improve the tactical situation has increased to five. The attacks were repulsed. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsky direction, nine clashes continue in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Vozdvizhenka and Yevgenyevka. Another 29 attacks in the direction have already been completed. The enemy suffers losses in manpower: irretrievable - 137, sanitary – 154. also, about half a dozen Russian invaders surrendered. In addition, our soldiers destroyed three tanks and damaged the same number. General information about the affected military equipment is being updated.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the total number of clashes increased to eight. All enemy attacks have been stopped. Russian terrorists also carried out airstrikes – they beat Kabami in the areas of Kurakhovskaya TPP, Kurakhovo itself and Krasnogorovka, and unguided air missiles – near Konstantinovka.

About 8 Russian strike brigades oppose Defense Forces in Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - Voloshin20.06.24, 13:45 • 20651 view

In the Dnieper direction, five attempts by the invaders to oust our military from their positions on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River were successfully repelled.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
