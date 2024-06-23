About a hundred military clashes per day: the General Staff reported on the situation at the front

The enemy continues to make the main efforts in the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions. During these days, the number of military clashes on the entire front line has already increased to 96. this is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kupyansky direction, the situation is tense - currently there are nine military clashes near five different settlements. Battles in two locations, near Sinkovka and Stelmakhovka, are still ongoing.

The number of attacks in the Kupyansky direction has increased

In the Limansky direction, in the Serebryansky forest and near Makeyevka, there are three clashes. Four more enemy attacks have already been repelled today.

The confirmed total losses of the enemy in the Kupyansky and Limansky directions in the personnel currently amount to 167 people killed and wounded. Several other invaders were captured. A tank, a cannon, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles and 79 enemy UAVs were destroyed. Two artillery systems, three armored vehicles and two cars of the invaders were damaged.

In the Seversky direction, after lunch, Russian terrorists dropped two aerial bombs each in the areas of Serebryanka and disputed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the total number of enemy attempts to improve the tactical situation has increased to five. The attacks were repulsed. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsky direction, nine clashes continue in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Vozdvizhenka and Yevgenyevka. Another 29 attacks in the direction have already been completed. The enemy suffers losses in manpower: irretrievable - 137, sanitary – 154. also, about half a dozen Russian invaders surrendered. In addition, our soldiers destroyed three tanks and damaged the same number. General information about the affected military equipment is being updated.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the total number of clashes increased to eight. All enemy attacks have been stopped. Russian terrorists also carried out airstrikes – they beat Kabami in the areas of Kurakhovskaya TPP, Kurakhovo itself and Krasnogorovka, and unguided air missiles – near Konstantinovka.

About 8 Russian strike brigades oppose Defense Forces in Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - Voloshin

In the Dnieper direction, five attempts by the invaders to oust our military from their positions on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River were successfully repelled.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.