Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3996 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 95865 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 107465 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123230 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191184 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234860 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144136 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369435 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181878 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149665 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of attacks in the Kupyansky direction has increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20996 views

According to the head of the Kupyansk regional state administration, the intensity of shelling has significantly increased - up to 500 attacks per day, which is almost twice as much as in previous days.

The number of attacks in the Kupyansky direction has increased

The intensity of shelling in Kupyansk region has significantly increased, reaching 500 attacks per day, which is almost twice as much as in previous days. This was stated by the chairman of the Kupyansk regional state administration Andrey Kanashevich on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

"The number of attacks has increased and if earlier it reached 200-250, in recent days this figure reaches 500 attacks per day. The situation is really tense, the enemy is storming and constantly looking for some gaps in our defense in order to have some success," Kanashevich said.

He notes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine restrain the Russians and give a worthy rebuff.

Recall

The Ukrainian military thwarted the enemy's plans, forcing Russia to transfer reserves from other sensitive areas due to significant losses to the northern border, to Volchansk.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
