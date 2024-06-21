The number of attacks in the Kupyansky direction has increased

The intensity of shelling in Kupyansk region has significantly increased, reaching 500 attacks per day, which is almost twice as much as in previous days. This was stated by the chairman of the Kupyansk regional state administration Andrey Kanashevich on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

"The number of attacks has increased and if earlier it reached 200-250, in recent days this figure reaches 500 attacks per day. The situation is really tense, the enemy is storming and constantly looking for some gaps in our defense in order to have some success," Kanashevich said.

He notes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine restrain the Russians and give a worthy rebuff.

Recall

The Ukrainian military thwarted the enemy's plans, forcing Russia to transfer reserves from other sensitive areas due to significant losses to the northern border, to Volchansk.