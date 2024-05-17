About 5,000 Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression evacuated for treatment abroad

For more than two years of full-scale war, about 500 Ukrainians who were injured as a result of Russian aggression have been sent for treatment abroad by evacuation flights. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, according to UNN .

Details

Reportedly, 4,799 Ukrainians have already been evacuated thanks to the Ministry of Health's cooperation with the European Commission and WHO. Among them are patients with mine-blast injuries, those in need of prosthetics, and cancer patients. There are also children with injuries and cancer among the evacuees.

It is noted that to date, more than 30 countries have already accepted Ukrainians for treatment, including Germany, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, France, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, and others.

Addendum

The Ministry of Health reminded that the attending or family doctor refers patients for treatment abroad based on established criteria. In order to confirm compliance with the criteria, the doctor should ask for a completed form No. 027/о "Extract from the medical record of an outpatient (inpatient) patient."

Then, according to the evacuation algorithm, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine verifies the data and informs the EU and European Economic Area (EEA) countries about the need to evacuate Ukrainian citizens through the European Commission's emergency response system. Partners accept the request of the Ministry of Health and provide proposals for the evacuation of citizens.

Currently, there are several routes of medical evacuation for treatment abroad, namely:

through the regional health department;

by submitting a personal application through the website of the Ministry of Health in the section "For citizens";

for military personnel - by submitting for evacuation abroad through the command of the Medical Forces of Ukraine.



The criteria for sending Ukrainians for treatment abroad can be found at link.