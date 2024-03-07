About 17,000 appeals were received by the NIMBY in February regarding victims of russian aggression

In February this year, the NIB received almost 17 thousand appeals regarding citizens affected by the armed aggression of the russian federation, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reports UNN.

In February 2024, the National Information Bureau received about 17,000 appeals regarding prisoners of war, missing persons in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and persons who were victims of deportation or forced displacement due to russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Within the specified month:

Operators of the NIB's round-the-clock hotline answered almost 9.3 thousand calls.

More than 4.1 thousand inquiries were sent to the bureau's e-mail.

About 2 thousand letters were sent by regular mail.

More than 900 requests were received through a special online form on the NIB's website.

In addition, more than 600 citizens used the bureau's Telegram and Viber chatbots to file complaints.

According to the NIB, in addition to the above communication channels, information can also be reported via the messenger on the Facebook page .

