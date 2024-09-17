About 1700 houses in Chernihiv region are without electricity due to Russian attacks

About 1700 households in the border area of Chernihiv region are left without electricity due to Russian strikes. The head of the Chernihiv RMA, Vyacheslav Chaus, said this on Tuesday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Russians are striking at energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. As of now, about 1,700 households on the border are without electricity - Chaus said.

According to him, the dynamics of housing destruction is increasing. RMA is trying to restore all damaged buildings.

Recall

According to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have launched more than 11,000 shells at Chernihiv region.