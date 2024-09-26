Abolition of time change: the bill was submitted to Zelensky for signature

A bill that abolishes daylight saving time in Ukraine has been submitted to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his signature. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

"The draft law on the abolition of time change has been submitted to the President for signature," said Goncharenko.

Previously

On July 16 , the Verkhovna Rada passed Law 4201 abolishing daylight saving time in Ukraine. So, on the last Sunday of October, the time will be changed to winter time and will not be changed again.

