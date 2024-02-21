AB InBev Efes Ukraine has supported the Youth Business School training project aimed at developing entrepreneurship in Chernihiv region

Today, the economic development of Ukrainian communities is largely supported by local businesses. Even facing constant challenges, Ukrainian businesses have learned to overcome difficulties and adapt to the new reality.

Supporting and developing youth entrepreneurship is not only a way to realize the ideas of young people, but also an additional incentive to create new jobs.

"The Youth Business School is a training project initiated by the Chernihiv Regional Development Agency to support young people's aspirations to start their own businesses, promote self-employment, and engage young people in the entrepreneurial culture of Chernihiv region. AB InBev Efes Ukraine and the Regional Entrepreneurship Support Fund were the partners of the initiative.

"It is a great joy for us that socially responsible businesses are joining our initiatives. This shows that companies can be not only economically successful, but also committed to social development and support for youth entrepreneurship in our region," said Maria Rudenko, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Development Agency.

The opening of the Youth Business School was attended by Yevhen Vorozhko, Director of the Chernihiv Brewery of AB InBev Efes Ukraine. He greeted the participants and encouraged them to believe in themselves on their way to fulfilling their dreams.

"We are pleased to continue our cooperation with the Chernihiv Regional Development Agency and are proud to support business training for young people, as we believe it will have a positive impact on increasing the number of small businesses in the region," said Yevhen Vorozhko.

The Youth Business School took place from February 5 to 9. The project was attended by 30 future entrepreneurs aged 18 to 25, who are students of higher education institutions, colleges, and vocational schools. During the week, the participants exchanged experience with entrepreneurs from various business areas and gained the practical knowledge necessary to successfully start their own business. In particular, the training helped the participants:

● improved financial literacy;

● acquired skills in creating business models and business plans;

● examined the stages of starting a business in Ukraine;

● learned about innovations and the use of artificial intelligence in business.

Upon completion of the training, each participant received a certificate certifying the successful assimilation of knowledge.