What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
A woman was killed in an accident in Lviv region, a child is among the injured

A woman was killed in an accident in Lviv region, a child is among the injured

A woman is killed and five people, including a child, are injured in a car accident in Lviv region

A young woman was killed and five people, including a young child, were injured in an accident in the Lviv region. This was reported on Facebook by the regional police, UNN reports.

"One person died as a result of the car collision. Five others, including a 13-year-old boy, were taken to intensive care," the police said.

The accident occurred late in the evening on January 6 on the Kyiv-Chop road near the village of Pasiky-Zubrytsky, Lviv district.

It has been preliminarily established that the driver of a Skoda Fabia, a 30-year-old resident of a village in the district, lost control, drove into oncoming traffic, where he collided with a car of the same model driven by a 21-year-old resident of Lviv district.

The driver of the car died on the spot from her injuries, and the passengers of the car, a 22-year-old Lviv resident and two residents of the district - a 23-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman - were taken to intensive care with injuries.

The driver of the other car and his passenger, a 13-year-old resident of Lviv district, were also injured and taken to intensive care.

The driver who committed the fatal accident has been detained, and the court will soon choose a measure of restraint.

Investigators opened a criminal proceeding over the accident under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of traffic safety rules). The investigation is under way.

