A windmill is being restored in Kyiv with the support of the MHP-Community Foundation: ASMR sounds from the construction site were recorded

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87662 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108742 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151534 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155480 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251483 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174428 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165650 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226514 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35931 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70109 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38017 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31584 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64068 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251483 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226514 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212478 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238200 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224952 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87662 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64068 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70109 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113151 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114033 views
A windmill is being restored in Kyiv with the support of the MHP-Community Foundation: ASMR sounds from the construction site were recorded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16345 views

The National Museum of Architecture and Rural Life has restored a 100-year-old windmill from the occupied village of Oleksandrivka in Kherson region with the support of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation.

The National Museum of Architecture and Rural Life continues to restore an ancient windmill from the Kherson region, UNN reports.

Details

The windmill comes from the village of Oleksandrivka, which was under occupation and where exhausting battles are ongoing. The mill is over 100 years old. It was probably built in the late nineteenth or early twentieth century.

The windmill came to Kyiv in 1973. However, no work has been done since then. As a result, the limestone walls, roof, and doors have been severely damaged. The wings have hardly been preserved.

So, in 2023, with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, the restoration of this windmill began. The Foundation's team decided not only to film this process, but also to set it to music.

This is how the ASMR video with the sounds of the windmill restoration appeared. It is based on bandura music composed and performed by Olena Nemesh, winner of a number of national music competitions and a graduate of the R. M. Glier Kyiv Municipal Academy of Music. Ivan and Natalia Korop were responsible for the sound design.

The restoration work was completed within a year:

- a thorough study of the facility's condition;

- clearing the area around the windmill and the slope;

- security wall;

- the foundation was strengthened and waterproofed;

- According to the drawings, the oak roof and blades were made and installed;

- The authentic working mechanism has been recreated;

- The area around the windmill was landscaped.

The restored windmill is scheduled to be officially opened on May 18.

Help Help

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv

