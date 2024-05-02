A windmill is being restored in Kyiv with the support of the MHP-Community Foundation: ASMR sounds from the construction site were recorded

The National Museum of Architecture and Rural Life continues to restore an ancient windmill from the Kherson region, UNN reports.

Details

The windmill comes from the village of Oleksandrivka, which was under occupation and where exhausting battles are ongoing. The mill is over 100 years old. It was probably built in the late nineteenth or early twentieth century.

The windmill came to Kyiv in 1973. However, no work has been done since then. As a result, the limestone walls, roof, and doors have been severely damaged. The wings have hardly been preserved.

So, in 2023, with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, the restoration of this windmill began. The Foundation's team decided not only to film this process, but also to set it to music.

This is how the ASMR video with the sounds of the windmill restoration appeared. It is based on bandura music composed and performed by Olena Nemesh, winner of a number of national music competitions and a graduate of the R. M. Glier Kyiv Municipal Academy of Music. Ivan and Natalia Korop were responsible for the sound design.

The restoration work was completed within a year:

- a thorough study of the facility's condition;

- clearing the area around the windmill and the slope;

- security wall;

- the foundation was strengthened and waterproofed;

- According to the drawings, the oak roof and blades were made and installed;

- The authentic working mechanism has been recreated;

- The area around the windmill was landscaped.

The restored windmill is scheduled to be officially opened on May 18.

Help Help

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.