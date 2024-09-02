A week rich in astrological events: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for September 2 through September 8

This week a lot of planets will change their position, we also expect a new moon. What portends us such activity of celestial bodies especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Bazilenko.

"This week is rich in astrological events.

From September 1 through November 20, Pluto in retrograde motion will return to Capricorn, the sign it has been in for the past 15 years. This is the beginning of the end of the old world, of outmoded totalitarian structures and conservative thinking. From November 20, it will move into the free and democratic sign of Aquarius and will be there until 2043. Such astrological indicator we observe since 2023 and see how it influences political events in the world. Now there is a struggle between the outmoded old world and the progressive future, which will intensify this fall," the astrologer said.

On September 3 at 4.57 Kiev time there will be a new moon in the sign of Virgo, which will bring us closer to the period of eclipses, the first of which will take place on September 18.

"The new moon is good for planning, and it's also worth thinking about and writing down your desires. Don't miss this chance.

In a new moon horoscope, traditionally the Sun will be conjunct the Moon. This time such a conjunction will oppose Saturn. Such an indicator leads to struggles, deprivations and limitations. During the near future, we all need to take some responsibility, sort out our tasks, and not shirk our debt obligations. Then we will live this period qualitatively and productively.

Mars will be in square to Neptune during the first half of the week and at the time of the new moon. This indicator will lead us to illusion and self-deception, confusion in affairs. It is worth abandoning cunning plans, so as not to make a mistake and not to become a victim of adventurers. There are dangers from the water element and from infectious diseases.

From September 4, Mars will move into Cancer, where it will be difficult for him to show his masculine qualities. Here emotions will come to the forefront. But this indicator will strengthen family relationships and help resolve domestic issues.

On September 4, Venus will conjunct Ketu, the node responsible for past karma, and the Black Moon Lilith, the planet of our negative karma and temptation, in Libra. And on September 5, the Moon will join them. These are very difficult karmic days when personal relationships will be jeopardized. It is also possible to get into serious money problems. Hence the conclusion: you should not in these days to find out relationships in the family or with loved ones, get acquainted and go on dates, make offers and create a family. You should be especially careful in financial matters - do not borrow money and do not make important purchases. In the same days, refuse from cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries", - said Basilenko.

ARIES

This week will be very active and businesslike for you. Before you will open up great opportunities in labor activity. During this period you will be able to successfully start important projects, establish relationships with your team and put in order the accumulated cases.

This week you should refrain from making large purchases and be careful on the roads.

TAURUS

This week you may pass in passions and in the clarification of relations with loved ones. Misunderstandings and disagreements may arise. During this period you should refuse new acquaintances.

Relationships with your children may also be difficult. Give them more time and love.

For creative Tauruses, this week will bring great opportunities and inspiration. Spend more time on yourself and your rest.

GEMINI

The beginning of this week is a good time for planning and any endeavors.

This is a great time for you to take care of family matters and bring important matters to a close. Make time for your home and putting it in order. But now is not the time to buy or sell real estate or expensive new clothes.

CANCER

This week will bring you many interesting acquaintances, meetings with people you haven't seen for a long time. During this period, you will be able to start matters that are important to you, especially those related to the transfer of information and learning.

In the middle of the week you will feel very strong emotional tension and it is important to stay calm. Your worries may relate to money matters as well as personal relationship issues.

LEO

It's a good time to resolve all your financial issues, give away your debts and pay your bills. But you should not make major purchases and investments. This week will bring you many decisions in your affairs.

You will only be able to count on yourself, as it will be difficult to get support from your associates and understanding. It is better to devote this time to planning and starting important things and putting your house in order.

VIRGO

Now is a great time to devote it entirely to yourself and your development. Plan carefully and start new things.

At work, you should avoid conflict situations with your management in the first half of the week. You should not burden yourself with hard work and complicated tasks now. Have more rest.

LIBRA

This week you need to deal with your inner world and look deeply into yourself. You may feel that all the problems of the world are on your shoulders. Indeed, this is a difficult karmic period for you. It will be right to treat yourself more gently, to engage in psychology, meditation, spiritual practices. In this way you will be able to achieve a wonderful inner state.

SCORPIO

This week will bring you good opportunities for starting important business and planning, for solving complex issues. Your friends and understanding people will come to support you.

You should refuse risks, rash decisions and harsh situations. Act calmly, confidently, having planned everything in advance and then success will not keep you waiting.

You will feel a lot of emotional tension this weekend. You should spend the weekend in nature and in solitude.

SAGITTARIAUS

This week you will have to take a lot of responsibility for other people. You will have an opportunity to successfully start big and important public affairs. Carefully consider new offers, especially for work.

You should also be very careful with your partners. There may be sharp conflicts and misunderstandings. You should also be more accommodating in your personal relationships, so that there is peace in the family.

CAPRICORN

Now is a great time for you to plan and solve your all accumulated business and legal issues. Relationships with foreigners will be successful.

But don't be in a hurry to start new endeavors. In training and in public speaking you may have success this week.

Be mindful of your health. Get more rest and spend time in nature.

AQUARIUS

This week you shouldn't rush into things and do anything rash. Better get busy with new ideas and planning. On the new moon, write down your desires.

In personal relationships, you may have the most real passions. So be attentive to your loved ones. Postpone new acquaintances. In relationships with children should also be careful, give them more time.

PISCES

This week you will have to devote a lot of time to your life partners. This is where family relations will come to the forefront. You need to stay calm and have a favorable relationship with them.

With your partners, both in business and marriage, it's a good time for you to sort out issues and think about new ideas. Take another look at your relationships. You should also improve your relationship with your team and get your backlog in order.

